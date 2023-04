There will be a celebration of life gathering for Steve Sanderson at the Moose Lodge, 807 E. Southline Road, Tuscola, on April 29, from 1–5 p.m. (Full obituary was in the Jan. 4 edition.)

The gathering will be informal, as those who knew Steve, will understand this is what he would want.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tuscola Moose Lodge or donor’s choice.