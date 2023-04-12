Raymond Morris

Raymond William Morris, 101, of Neoga, formerly of Charleston, passed away at 9:59 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Heartland Senior Living in Neoga.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 902 Cleveland Avenue in Charleston. Pastor Kenneth Hoover will officiate. Burial will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon. Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Raymond was born on August 17, 1921, in Mattoon, the first of 10 children born to John William and Marie (Price) Morris. He married Madonna Naidene Buser on December 14, 1941, in Mattoon. They were happily married for 77 years before she passed away on June 3, 2019.

Survivors include one son, Gary Morris and his wife Jeri of Mattoon; one daughter, Lori Counts of Mattoon; three grandchildren, Clint Morris of Franklin, Ind,, Stephanie Sapp and her husband Joe of Mattoon, and Katie (Counts) Good of Charleston; six great grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Easton of Mattoon; two brothers, John “Mick” Morris of Mattoon, and Anthony Morris and his wife Sharon of Alton; a sister-in-law, Joyce Buser of Mattoon; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Madonna; two brothers, Clifford Morris, and Art Morris; four sisters, Marguerite Lepper, Ruth Edwards, Dorothy Hills, and Betty Welch; and a brother-in-law, Owen Buser.

Raymond was an Army Veteran of WWII. He was a Military Police stationed at Belle Fourche SD with German POWs.

He was a faithful member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charleston. He served as chairman of the church congregation; he served as a trustee, elder, usher, and Sunday School teacher for many years. He also got the church a Christmas tree every year for several years.

He always participated in the EIU Run for Your Life and received a trophy for 1,000 miles but kept running and walking for years after.

Raymond farmed until he was 85 years old, and he also worked as head of maintenance over student housing for married couples at Eastern Illinois University for 32 years.

Raymond enjoyed woodworking in his barn, and spending time with family. He was a great mentor and leader for his family.

Memorials may be made to the Autism Society.