Lester Thompson, 91, of Ames, Iowa, formerly of Arcola died on March 14, 2023. He was born on May 20, 1931. Arcola was his home while growing up. He graduated from Arcola High School in 1949. Following high school, Lester farmed for a short time with his father and then worked at a chemical plant in Tuscola.

He met his wife, Mary, at a square dance. They square danced through their lives together after their marriage in 1951 in a country church in rural Illinois.

After 10 years of marriage, Mary and their four little boys began the college journey. Lester enrolled in Agriculture Engineering at the University of Illinois in Champaign where he finished his undergraduate studies in Mechanical Engineering. He earned his MS in Mechanical Engineering and then went onto Purdue University in Lafayette, Ind., where he received his Ph.D in Mechanical Engineering. Following graduation he was employed in Tennessee before moving to Sunstrand (Now Danfoss) in Ames. He retired from Danfoss in 1999. Mary was the assistant director of the College of Engineering Career Services. Cancer claimed her life in 1995.

In addition to his square dancing activities, Lester contributed to community service through service projects of the Kiwanis. He was a dedicated voice with the Golden K Singers and a member of the First Christian Church.

Lester is survived by two sisters, Margaret (Larry) Nagreski of Bloomington, and Linda (Bethel) Turner of Kirksville, Mo.; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Clyde; sister, Anna Seaman; wife, Mary; four sons, Michael, Paul, Nelson, and Doug; and daughter-in-law, Annise.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Arcola Cemetery with Pastor Brent Budd officiating. Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola, is assisting the family with arrangements.

