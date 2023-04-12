Joe Jacobs

Joseph Alvin Jacobs, 89, of Charleston, passed away at 7:50 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023, surrounded by his wife and loved ones, at his daughter’s residence in Lawrenceville.

Visitation was held Friday, April 7, at the Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola. Funeral services were held Saturday, April 8, at the Edwards Funeral Home. Burial was in the Cartwright Cemetery in rural Tuscola. Tim Jacobs, Jordan Philpott, Jonathan Jacobs, Cierra Philpott, Jenna Jacobs and Caden Daugherty served as pallbearers with Jeffrey Fitzgerald and Evan Daugherty serving as honorary pallbearers.

Joe was born on May 28, 1933, in Ficklin. He was the son of Ivan Edward and Goldia Cleo (Romine) Jacobs. He married Mary Joan Breen Laley on May 15, 1965, in Tuscola.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joanie Jacobs of Charleston; seven children, Carolyn Warters of Hillsboro, Steven Jacobs of Indianapolis, Ind., Joseph Jacobs (Kathy) of Sulphur, Ky., Michael Jacobs of Tuscola, Kathryn Fitzgerald (Jeffrey) of Indianapolis, Ind., Rodney Jacobs of Indianapolis, Ind., and Melinda Daugherty (Doug) of Lawrenceville; one step-daughter, Jennifer Madlem (Russ) of Charleston; 20 grandchildren, Doug Warters (Brittney), Amy Lemons (Seth), Ryan Jacobs, Timothy Jacobs (Angela), Sarah Rhodes, Joseph Jacobs II, Scott Jacobs, Nathan Jacobs (Jennifer), Jonathan Jacobs, Jenna Jacobs, Kali Bonanni, Matthew Jacobs, Alyssa Jacobs, Olivia Jacobs, Alex Jacobs, Victoria Darnall (Tyler), Jordan Philpott (Stephanie), Cierra Philpott, Caden Daugherty, and Evan Daugherty; seven step-grandchildren, Cameron Fitzgerald (Jessica), Jerrica Reimer (Aaron) Kyle Fitzgerald, Devin Fitzgerald, Heather Mann, Holly Pullen, and Heath Madlem; 22 great grandchildren; and one brother, Jerry Jacobs of Tuscola.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and nine siblings, Mary Richardson, Marie Dallas, Peg Burcham, Leota Dallas, James Jacobs, Betty Rankins, Nancy Hanners, Herman Jacobs and Gene Jacobs.

Joe worked as a carpenter in the Tuscola and Atwood area for many years. He retired as a conductor from the Union Pacific Railroad in Villa Grove in 1998 with over 30 years of service.

Joe enjoyed coon hunting and “running beagles;” he also enjoyed fishing, horseback riding, and hunting mushrooms.

He was an avid bluegrass fan; he played the guitar and sang bluegrass in his band as well. He never knew a stranger, and it did not take long for Joe to strike up a conversation and tell a story or two. Joe always looked forward to family gatherings, especially having his grandchildren and great-grandchildren around. Whether going to their sporting events, or getting them riled up at a family gathering, Joe thought the world of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His family was one of his greatest joys and he always made sure to tell them, “Love you to pieces.”

Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.