Joan Kingery

Joan Joy Kingery, 89, of Arthur, died at 9:48 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 10, at the Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur, with Pastor Bob Silvanik officiating. Burial followed in the Cartwright Cemetery, rural Tuscola. Visitation was held prior to the service at the funeral home.

Joan was born January 30, 1934, in Pontiac, the daughter of Albert Berton and Mary Elizabeth Benner Hanners. She married Chester “Chet” Kingery in Sullivan on October 28, 1950; he preceded her in death on November 24, 1998.

She is survived by four sons, Ron (Sue) Kingery of Monticello; Mike (Mary) Kingery of Arcola; John Kingery of Decatur; Jack Kingery of Arcola; daughter, Connie (Mark) Kroll of Indianapolis; daughters-in-law, Debbie and Carol Kingery; grandchildren, Mike Kingery, Dana (Justin) Tinkle, Dan Grafford, Ryan (Brianne) Kingery, Staci (Kristi) Braverman, Jenny (Drew) Spidahl, Justin (Dawn) Kingery, Waylon (Lacey) Kingery, Dylon Kingery, Natalie (Abe) Schwartz; great grandchildren, Addison and Payton Tinkle, Jackson and Cooper Kingery, Caden and Kylie Braverman, Mason, Landrie, and Trevin Spidahl, Madison and Hadley Kingery; sister, Mary Beth Shipman of Atwood; and best friend, Ruth Benner of Tuscola.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Tom and Rick Kingery; four brothers, Glenn, Earl, Loren, and David Hanners.

Joan had worked at the Arthur Nursing Home for 13 years and also was a custodian with her husband at the State Bank of Arthur for 31 years. She was a member of the Vine Street Christian Church.

Memorials are suggested to the Arthur Library; Arthur EMT Association; or Arthur Fire Department.

