Jerry Hudson, 78, of Camargo, passed away Wednesday (March 29, 2023) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, surrounded by his family.

Visitation services were held April 6, at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, with Pastor Dwayne Piercy officiating a prayer.

Jerry was born April 27, 1944, in Villa Grove, the son of Daren and Eva Hudson. He married Roberta Bickers on June 2, 1970. She survives.

Along with his wife, Roberta, he is survived by a son, Scott Bickers of Urbana; grandson, Tyler Bickers (Erin) of Sidney; granddaughter, Meranda Bickers of St. Joseph; granddaughter, Traci Cokley of Sidney; granddaughter, Alicia Osborne of Zionsville, Ind.; a brother, Orville(Candy) Hudson of Camargo; a sister, Sandra (Dale) Painter of Camargo; several nieces and nephews and many beloved friends.

His pride and joy were his great-grandchildren, Cameron, Meghan, Clayton, Emily, Grace, Isabella, Jocelyn, Donnie, and Evelyn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and his son, Jami Bickers.

Jerry worked in many positions with several fertilizer plants over his career, including Standard Oil Fertilizer Company in Camargo and Pierce Fertilizer Company in Sidney. He retired from ASC Fertilizer Plant in Newman. He was a proud volunteer fireman/chief and trustee for the Village of Camargo. He was a 50-plus-year Mason and a member of the C-U and Homer Circle Bass Fishing Clubs.

He spent most of his retirement years doing what he loved, fishing with his buddies, spending time with his family and friends, following his grandchildren’s ball games and eating out. He enjoyed talking with people, a good nap and most of all a fresh bag of concession stand popcorn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Douglas County Humane Society, Victory Church of Camargo or Towers of Tunnels.