Dorothy Otto

Dorothy Marie Otto, 77, of Arthur, passed away at 5:55 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center surrounded by her family.

Visitations was held Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, at the Sunnyside Mennonite Church, rural Arcola. Funeral Services were held Monday, April 10, at the church. Pastor Luke Goss and Pastor Larry Rocke officiated. Burial was in the Sunnyside Mennonite Church Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Dorothy was born on December 15, 1945, in Tuscola. She was the daughter of Melvin J. and Katie W. (Schrock) Kauffman. She married Paul E. Otto on October 28, 1967, at Sunnyside Mennonite Church in rural Arcola.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Paul Otto of Arthur; three sons, Steve Otto and his wife Melissa of Arthur, Gary Otto and his wife Sarah of Lerna, and Jeff Otto and his wife Mallory of Mattoon; six grandchildren, Kailee and Marcus Otto, Wes and Morgan Otto and her fiancé Mac Hickman and Carter and Caleb Otto; four siblings, Virgil Kauffman and his wife Sarah of Arthur, Carolyn Kauffman of Arthur, Larry Kauffman and his wife Delores of Arthur, and Sharon Rocke and her husband Larry of Tuscola; and a sister-in-law, Debby Kauffman of Arthur.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Lucas Otto; and one brother, Clifford Kauffman.

Dorothy was a member of the Sunnyside Mennonite Church of Arcola and Gideons International.

Dorothy retired from Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in 2011 after 26 years of service.

Dorothy enjoyed sewing and quilting. She also enjoyed baking; her cinnamon rolls were legendary. She also made homemade bread, cookies, and candy of all kinds. Some folks even shipped peanuts to her in anticipation of some of Dorothy’s peanut brittle.

Dorothy and Paul have been involved in the Mennonite Relief Sale for 45 years. They founded the “Peadro Stand” in 1993; it has been a favorite staple at the Mennonite Relief Sale ever since. When Dorothy and Paul moved to Arthur, they had a porch built onto their home so they could enjoy family, friends, and neighbors; another opportunity to share a treat, “Popcorn on the Porch” as they liked to call it.

Dorothy’s family was very special to her, especially her grandchildren. She always enjoyed going to their ball games and any event they were a part of. She was proud of all of them.

Memorials may be made to the Sunnyside Mennonite Church or Gideons International.