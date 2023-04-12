Christine Heasley

Christine L. Heasley, 84, of Camargo, finished her journey on Earth and returned to her Heavenly home on March 22, 2023, after an almost four-year battle with Alzheimer’s. Christine was born on May 4, 1938, to Louis and Mary Wengler in Tuscola.

Christine is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mary Wengler; her husband, James Heasley; her sisters, Lois Wilson, Garnett Porter; her brother, Glen (Bud) Tatham; and her children, Joey, Tambrean, Jimmy and Mark Crane. Christine leaves behind her brother, Louis (Rudy) Wengler Jr.; her children, John David and Deborah Crane, Thomas and Pamela Crane, Mary Gwenn Crane and Richard Mietling, Penelope Crane and David Bergmann, Shayna Heasley and Gussie Swarms Sr.; her grandchildren, Kenneth and Bethany Heasley, Stephanie Heasley, 14 other grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and countless more who she considered one of her own.

For many years, Christine was a school bus driver for the Villa Grove School District. Upon her retirement, she enjoyed catching up with former students, always seizing the opportunity to introduce them to her family. This was the perfect job for Christine as she truly embodied acceptance and love.

Christine lived a quiet, love-driven life full of simple pleasures. She found joy in her morning coffee, her best furry friend Snuggles who she’ll join in Heaven, laughter over meals at Red Lobster, and a bowl of popcorn alongside reruns of Cops. Most importantly, though, she loved nothing more than quality time with the people close to her heart. A staunch believer in the importance of hospitality, love, comfort, and humor, memories with Christine will bring smiles for decades to come.

There will be a celebration of life service later in the year with details to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.