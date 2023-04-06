Villa Grove sports wrapup

By Tony Hooker

VGHS Softball

Dumb Down Sages

The Blue Devils kicked off the 2023 campaign with a convincing 9-2 win over Monticello on March 15. Lake Land College signee Maci Clodfelder led the way with a homer, a triple and a single, knocking in 3 runs and scoring 3 times herself. Logan Lillard backed her by going 3-4 and scoring a pair of runs. Alex Brown, who recently committed to Danville Area Community College, scattered nine hits over seven innings, giving up 2 earned runs, to earn the win. Brown helped herself at the plate, going 3-3 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Senior catcher Chloe Reardon chipped in by going 2-4 with 2 RBI’s.

VGHS Baseball

Fall to Sages

Four Blue Devils errors led to 5 unearned runs as VGHS dropped an 11-1 decision to Monticello on March 15. Luke Zimmerman had the lone hit for Villa Grove, a fifth inning double that scored Sam Bender, who had been hit by a pitch. Bender took the loss for VG, yielding 6 runs (3 earned) in an inning and a third while giving up 4 hits.