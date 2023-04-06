Tuscola schools ready for next renovation phase

Spillman criticizes Omni regarding design details

By David Porter

Prior to Monday’s Tuscola School Board meeting, the Board held a “retreat” where they heard an update on building renovations. Classrooms are already being packed up in anticipation of work to be done over spring break and this summer.

“Every day is critical during the summer schedule,” said Scott Graves of Omni Energy Partners, which is managing the renovations. He said the group has learned from Phase One of the project that they needed better planning and communication to ensure the efficiency needed to be done before school resumes next fall.

He shared a lot of documents with the Board showing the planning process and said mandatory meetings have been held with contractors to share information and streamline the project. There are no significant concerns about material lead time, he said, because most materials were ordered early. He said the plan is to have the high school turned over to the construction crew at 12 noon on May 30.

Superintendent Gary Alexander said the teachers have been doing a great job of boxing up their rooms. He added that he’s gotten good feedback from out-of-town visitors about the renovations that have been completed so far.

One Board member, however, was not happy with some of the renovation. Darold Spillman said he’s sorry if he has offended other Board members or others but that he is passionate about the school and was “raised to be straight forward and honest.”

He listed several areas where he thought the district did not receive what the Board had agreed to, mainly in design details such as tile patterns on the floor. He said a mural in the science hall did not stand out as much as it should and that one of the equations on the mural is incorrect. He said the door to the teacher’s lounge should have been included in the first phase and that some baseboards should have been sized differently. Cabinets in the family consumer sciences room seem like an afterthought, he said.

He said the work looks good and is much better than what was there before. His complaint was that changes were made from what the full Board had agreed to. As for flooring in the hallway, a change was made due to a moisture problem that was discovered, so a different material was used. Spillman said he understands that but thinks the pattern of the floor could have been the same as the Board had approved.

“Was everything done bad and terrible and I never want to work with Omni again?” he asked rhetorically. “No, but we need to apply pressure … to get what we want.” He stressed his personal experience in managing renovations and said, “I’m very detail-oriented. … I see things most people don’t see.”

Graves said, “I’m not sure how to respond.” He told Spillman, “At times it feels like you’re kind of a pain” but said he understands Spillman’s passion and that some of his comments during the process had made things better. He said some of the issues that Spillman noted are being looked at and that the company is trying to improve communication.

Mark Graves (Scott Graves’ brother) said, “I love your passion. I’m right there with you on that [mural] wall.” He said, “We need that passion to keep us moving …”

Alexander noted that the Board works by majority rule, so it only takes four Board members to approve a decision.

Board member Wade Wilcox said he likes how Omni has reached out to stakeholders to help drive the changes. He said this level of renovation has not been done in Tuscola before and likely would not be done again anytime soon.

Spillman asked that Board member Chris Rennels be appointed as the point person for the district on renovation matters. He noted that Rennels has relevant experience, a good relationship with Omni and has an even-keeled personality.

Scott Graves recommended that Alexander continue to be the go-to person between Omni and the district.

During the regular meeting convened shortly after 7 p.m., the Board approved Neal Garrison as high school guidance counselor. He succeeds Justin Bozarth, who was named dean of students last month and is expected to move into the principal position. Alexander currently serves as acting principal as well as superintendent. Logan Donnals and Emily Chumley also were hired as teachers at North Ward grade school.

The Board approved the calendar for next year as well as an amended calendar for this year since a day was taken off due to the state basketball playoffs. May 26 will now be the last day of school for students while teachers will go through May 30. School will resume Aug. 21 for the 2023-24 year.

The school’s contract with Gould Bus Service also was renewed with about an 8 percent increase. Alexander said after the meeting that Gould’s has been great to work with and always responsive to the district’s needs.

Russ Leigh & Associates was again approved as the district’s auditor. Alexander said the price has gone up about $300. The Board also renewed its membership in the Illinois High School Association at no cost.

Donations were accepted as follows: $167.07 from 1989 Tuscola Boys Basketball for the high school basketball program; $1,000 from Melita Commandery No. 37 for social skills; $100 from Matt Porter for FFA; $150 from Cabot Corp. for Science Olympiad.

Administrative reports will be in next week’s edition of The Journal.