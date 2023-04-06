Tuscola City Hall to install new HVAC system

By Dominik Stallings

Tuscola City Council approved replacing the HVAC system in city hall for $57,830 at the March 26 meeting.

“Half the system doesn’t work. Those of us who are in here every day can attest to that,” said City Administrator Drew Hoel.

According to Hoel’s report, Building and Electrical Inspector Mike Salmon obtained quotes for the replacement parts that were replaced around 20 years ago. Most of the major components have failed at least once, making repairs no longer cost-effective for the city. Other proposals for the HVAC proposal came in significantly higher at 62,000$ and one even at $225,000, said Salmon. Initially, the proposal was supposed to come to the council in the next meeting. Due to lead time for equipment, Hoel wanted to install all the equipment in the spring, where the heating and cooling demand is lowest. The price of the installation would also be increased by another six or 10 percent if approved later in the summer.

In other news, the Council also approved the invoice from Donohue of $11,912 for their engineering efforts in support of the loan application for the Meadowview Subdivision water main replacement.

The Council approved the replacement of seven automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) for $16,955. The cost of the AEDs was included in the current year’s capital plan. The cost of them will go up in June by 10 percent.

According to documents provided by Hoel, the Tuscola Planning Commission heard a request for a special use permit for another solar developer. This developer would be located immediately south of the Southland Acres subdivision along the Egyptian Trail. The developer is currently revising the site plans for the project. Once ready, the proposal will be sent forward for consideration along with a recommendation for approval, which was granted at the hearing.

The Council approved a fundraising request from the VFW Post 10009 for the Buddy Poppy Collection on May 27 and the Toys for Tots Collection on July 22.

The Council also approved the VFW Post 10009 Walk and Route for July 4.

The Council approved Juan Garza’s request to lease the Community Building with alcohol for a Quinceanera April 7-9.

Mayor Dan Kleiss offered his condolences to John Chambers’s family. Chambers was a former Douglas County Sheriff who died on March 20.“John was very active here and will be sorely missed,” said Kleiss.