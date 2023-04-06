Sterkel’s crew makes hardware haul

By Lenny Sementi

Girls track coach Drew Sterkel’s squad won the state outdoor track meet nine months ago but gone from the group is Murray State runner and 40-point scorer from the state meet, Alyssa Williams. Sterkel can’t replace the leadership qualities and the athletic abilities of a generational athlete, but this past weekend at the Top Times Indoor State Meet in Bloomington-Normal, the Lady Warriors let everyone know they are still a force on the track.

Sterkel returns one of the top runners in the state in super sophomore Lia Patterson. As a freshman, she was a part of four medals at the state meet, joining with Williams and two returners in senior Mia Hausmann and junior Jillian Alexander to win gold in the 800-meter relay while capturing second in the open 200, a third in the grueling 300-low hurdles and a fifth in the 100-low hurdles. She brought home three medals from the Indoor State meet this past Friday, finishing second in the 200 with a 26.35-seconds, fourth in the 60-meter hurdles crossing the line in 9.23-seconds and joined her teammates on the podium with a seventh in the 800-relay posting a 1:52. She was just tenth of a second off the top of the medal stand in both her open events.

“Lia has had a great week of practice both physically and mentally and came into this meet with high expectations. She did not disappoint. She ran 3 events and PRd four times . Including the prelims of the 60 Hurdles. I have been really impressed with her approach to practice and meets this year.”

Tuscola qualified six athletes for the state meets at Illinois Wesleyan and all six came away with some hardware. Hausmann and Patterson linked up with junior Kenna Clodfelder and freshman Chole Bowden in the 800-relay. “Mia started us off as she is so reliable and great out of the blocks,” the coach said. “This team worked really hard during the week cleaning up their handoffs and it showed.”

Clodfelder took home a medal in the field, grasping a seventh-place finish in the triple jump, hitting a big leap in her final jump. “Kenna is our Swiss army knife. There isn’t much she can’t do,” Sterkel said. “Every one of the athletes that competed got a medal hung around their neck at the end of the night.”

Junior thrower Natalie Hastings out of long-time throws coach Stan Wienke’s stable entered the meet ranked sixth overall and placed one higher, collecting fifth-place hardware. “Natalie has been consistently hitting her marks all year and deserves so much credit for her hard work and coachability,” stated the coach. “She takes what coach Wienke is teaching and uses it at the meets.”

A newcomer but not new to the high school running scene was the sixth to earn some hardware. Freshman distance phenom Kate Foltz coming off an all-state cross-country season in the fall, found her way to a pair of medals. She had the longest day of all, competing in both distance races rounding the indoor oval 24 times in all, taking home a third-place medal in the 1600-meter and 10th in the 3200-meter.

“Kate has done an amazing job of understanding pieces and race approach. I feel she is only going to get better throughout the year,” Sterkel commented. “She may be one of the hardest workers I’ve ever encountered. I can’t stress enough how difficult it is to run both the two-mile and mile in the same meet with all the elite competitors in it. Kate proved on Friday that she deserves to be in that conversation.”