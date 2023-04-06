My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

As tensions rise all over the world I think the superpowers are beginning to pick their teams. What the altimate plan might be only a handful of people know. I’m sure there’s much going on behind the curtain that the remainder of the 99.9% of the world population will never know. I hope all of you are following world events in the news as they are unfolding. Or maybe you’re better off if you’re not, I don’t know. Unfortunately for me I can’t stand not being channel surfing the news trying to decipher what’s the truth and what’s fake news. It appears the team captains are our President Biden and Russian President Putin. I’m not trying to make light of what’s going on but clearly sides are being chosen. As of right now, today, Russia has the better team.

Evidently Biden won the coin toss and chose Ukraine as his first pick. Our country is divided as to whether this was in our best interest. A year ago I was leaning with the President on this one. I didn’t want to see Russia march into Ukraine and take over the country just trying to find their place in the world order. After all, they hadn’t caused anyone any problems. But today I have another opinion. As a matter of fact, as we’re finding out now it appears they may have assisted the Biden family become wealthy. That story is unfolding quickly now. Putin and his Russian assault haven’t taken much of Ukraine in a year and a half of fighting but, Putin is winning this war. He’s managed to cash strap the United States to the tune of $100 billion of U.S. citizens’ taxpayer money assisting the Ukrainians fight this war they can’t win. Just yet another war we’ve gotten ourselves into by only putting our finger into the icing instead of eating the whole cake. Once again we’re handcuffed with borders and limited firepower usage because our President wants to appear somewhat neutral.

Anyway, Putin wasted no time going out and recruiting China to his team. China has agreed to supply the Russian army with sophisticated weaponry and step up the amount of Russian oil they purchase. The second and third most powerful nuclear powers have banded together. Add to this, between the two countries they outgun the United States in both air power and naval ship numbers. So, we have Ukraine that adds nothing to the game and Russia has China that is a superpower in their own rights. Two weeks ago Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping traveled to Iran and signed them to their team. Immediately after we learn that Iran is just weeks away from developing their first nuclear weapon. Iran, in a show of good faith, sent Putin home with a number of sophisticated drones to use in his war with Ukraine that have already begun to show their destructive ability on the civilian population in Ukraine.

So what is Biden’s next best strategic move to recruit for team Biden? He traveled to Canada for a bonding session with the most juvenile world leader to date! Justin Trudeau! Like Canada has any choice. Trudeau should have been kissing up to Biden a year ago when China started sending spy apparatus over the skies of Canada and the United States. So what does Canada have to add militarily to team Biden? Not much of anything by comparison but a bunch of land mass for the U.S. to help defend. Instead of traveling to Israel, a real power in the Middle East, and getting them on board and brought up to speed, Biden went to Canada. Why not Japan? It’s well known that China has every intention of invading Taiwan which will indeed drag Japan into the fray. Why isn’t the Biden Administration traveling to these countries on a regular schedule and preparing for the worst? I would include Germany but I’m not so sure Germany can be trusted right now to honestly choose sides.

Without any discussion, the United States should have started shoring up the military defenses of Taiwan. This should have started a year ago. It’s inevitable that China will move on Taiwan. President Xi has said as much publicly. The United States can not fund a full scale war in Ukraine against Russia and another full scale war in Taiwan against China. Our own country is suffering the consequences of the Ukrainian war every day. Now not only is our southern border being overrun with illegal immigrants but we learned two weeks ago the same thing has begun on our northern border with Canada. Just how much more can The United States endure before we finally have a leadership change? I don’t want to sound like an alarmist but, there’s simply too much happening around us and nothing being done to correct any of it. Will the day come that all Americans realize how lucky we are that the Founding Fathers included the second amendment to the constitution? “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed” I pray not but now I wonder.

(The views and opinions expressed in the submitted columns are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Journal.)