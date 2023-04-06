Lady Warriors softball team marches on

By Lenny Sementi

March weather in the state of Illinois is anyone’s guess. It changes not just daily but on the hour, creating havoc on spring sports early in the season. Tuscola’s softball team has had numerous games postponed or canceled due to cold and rain, making it tough to find consistency this past week they managed to get in a pair while embracing the weather.

The ladies in black and gold posted non-conference wins over Monticello 9-2 on Tuesday at home and notched another out-of-league conquest on Friday down Cerro Gordo-Bement in Bement on Friday 20-0. Isabelle Wilcox collected the win in both battling the rain the entire evening against Monticello and the final 2-frames at Bement. The senior hurler scattered 6 hits and 3 walks out over 5 innings of work while striking out 3 in a rain-shortened first game of the week. And, then, fired the first no-hitter of her career in the lopsided victory on Friday on the road in a run-rule shortened affair fanning 3.

Ava Boyer had a week at the dish adding 3-home runs to her early season totals. She had two hits, both dingers and 5-rbi’s verse Monticello and scored the first run of the contest following a leadoff free pass in the bottom of the 1st. She moved on a sacrifice bunt by Wilcox and scored on an RBI single by big sister Ella. Addy Ring started the ball rolling in the second with a 2-out single to the right, setting the table for a 2-run homer by Ava Boyer. Wilcox followed with a walk, stole second, and scored on an overthrow to make it 4-0 Warriors after 2. Makenna Fiscus started a 5-run 5th with a leadoff double. Ring moved her with her 2nd base knock of the game and the duo scored on a 3-run blast over the left field fence by non other than Ava Boyer. Ring was 2 for 4 on the day with 2 runs scored. Ella Boyer, Emily Czerwonka, Alaina Smith, Claire Meyer and Fiscus all added a hit apiece to the box score.

The Warriors scored in every inning at Bement. The Boyer sisters did more than their fair share of the damage, going a combined 5 for 7 on the day, including 3-HRs and 9-RBIs. Ella was 3 for 3 on the day with 5 RBIs and a pair of round-trippers, while Ava drove in 4 on a 2 for 4 night that included a dinger of her own. Ring slapped and swung her way to a 3 for 3 night that resulted in 3-rbi’s and 3-runs scored. Wilcox, Zoey Thomason and Fiscus delivered a pair of hits each in the win, while Meyer donated a hit, an RBI and 3 runs scored.