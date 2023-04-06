Hornaday’s squad looking forward

By Lenny Sementi

Head boys track coach Ryan Hornaday boasts one of the largest small school track teams in the state year in and year out and this year is no different. The long-time track coach heads into the spring with an eye on the state meet at the end of the year after a good indoor season and a promising outdoor season looming. He will be building on a great cross-country season where his distance runners qualified for the state meet as a team and collected two individual all-state honors.

Jackson Barrett and Josiah Hortin were part of the successful cross season and a week away from a third-place finish at state for the basketball team collected two medals each at the Top Times Indoor State Championships in Bloomington this past Friday. Four other Warriors, including another basketball player in senior thrower Chirrs Boyd, joined them on the podium. The trio, still shaking off the grind from an extended basketball campaign along with senior sprinter Ben Hornaday will be counted on to lead the way heading into the outdoor season.

Boyd stood the highest on the awards stand, missing a state championship by a mere two inches, taking second in the shot with a toss of 55’.75”. Juniors Hortin, Barrett, Will Foltz and freshman Boyd Brewer were one spot back, collecting third-place hardware in the 3200-meter relay. Hortin’s (4:27) and Barrett’s (4:31) second medals came in the open 1600, finishing fourth and seventh, respectively, posting PRs. Freshman Blake Mcleese was one of only three underclassmen that earned all-state honors in the grueling open 3200 finishing his day in seventh overall with a personal best time of 10 minutes and 6 seconds.

Foltz competed in the open 800 but came up a few seconds shy of a top-ten finish. The black and gold contingent qualifying was ten strong, also boasting a strong 800-meter relay consisting of Hornaday, Bryce Graves, and a pair of freshmen Dylan Graves and Kamden Fleener. The foursome was looking strong before a mishap with the baton ended their day.

“We closed the books on a successful indoor season last night,” the coach said the day after. “The vast majority of our guys got a ton of work done in January and February and competed well all winter with the culmination at the Illinois Top Times with several medals,” stated boys coach Ryan Hornaday. “Our basketball players and non-basketball guys alike are all well prepared to have a great spring. We’re a diverse group. We’ll get contributions from underclassmen and upperclassmen alike as well as scoring ability across the board-throwing events, jumping events, sprint events, distance events, and relays.”