First Christian Church’s sunday service and Easter Cantata

By Tony Hooker

In churches everywhere, pastors use different styles to reach their congregations.

Some are fiery orators, using the passion of God’s word to bring the masses to the Lord. Others are more conversational in tone, using precise phrasing to get their message across.

However, there is one near constant in protestant churches, the pastor’s wife.

Judy Zylstra is one such spouse, preferring to allow her husband Mike to be front and center at Villa Grove’s Christian Church while she offers support to the congregation through her many talents. I recently had a conversation with her about her role in the church, as well as her upcoming Easter Cantata, “The Living Last Supper.”

First of all, let’s get to know a little about you. Where did you grow up?

I’m a Minnesota girl. I grew up in central Minnesota, in the Mankato, Sleepy Eye, New Ulm area.

What’s your academic background? Did you go to school?

I went to Minnesota Bible College for two years and got an Associate of Arts Degree. I met Mike and we were married and then I went back to school around 1991 for music, with 2 little kids at home, and church work and teaching, so it was a slow process. I received my Bachelor of Music degree in 1997 and a Master of Music degree in 2003, all from St. Cloud State University.

Is being a pastor’s wife what you thought it was going to be?

I guess I didn’t really have anything in mind! I don’t dwell on it a whole lot. It’s probably more in my subconscious than I know, but we’re just normal people. Of course, there are times when things come up that we do have to help with that people generally in the congregation wouldn’t have to deal with. It’s not a burden, because most of the places we’ve been have allowed me to be me, if that makes sense.

You bring what talents that you have and then fill in whatever gaps you see a need to fill?

I think we both fill in the places where we’re needed, but we like to allow the congregation to come up with the ideas and do all the jobs. One of the things that I like to do when planning a worship service is to include a lot of different people, and try different things. We do a fifth Sunday service, so that’s something different. It’s not the usual service, so I like to have a group come in and sing a piece or maybe have the youth come in, or maybe it’s a reader’s theater thing that’s a little different and I try to include as many different people as possible. Maybe it’s focusing a bit more on the administrative side or rehearsing with different groups.

Speaking of which, your largest production, the Easter Cantata, is coming up on April 2. Can you talk a little bit about that? How many people are going to be involved?

There are 40 people in the choir. There are 15 in the orchestra, there are 13 disciples and Jesus, a narrator and a director. So, there are around 70 people who are involved.

Was it intentional to include all of the local churches in the Cantata?

Yes, before we start, I send out fliers to all the churches in the area and to churches who have been involved before. I believe that there are 14 different churches who are involved. We have teachers, farmers, and businessmen involved. We have people of different ages, some older, some younger, trying to get a variety. I don’t know if it’s a true picture of our community, but there are enough different areas.

Where did you draw inspiration for hosting the event? You had the first one, and then Covid shut it down for two years, then you had last year, and this is the third year, right?

We moved here from Minnesota in 2014, and our community had done these for 15 years, and Mike and I were in on it from the beginning. I missed doing something. There’s not a lot of fine arts in our community and so I missed doing those sorts of things, but I also thought it would be important to have local people being a part of something like this. We started this in 2019. I think there were 25 members of the choir and nine in the orchestra, with two narrators. We were preparing in 2020 but Covid took over and we weren’t able to perform in 2021. Last year, I think we had 40 members in the choir and a few more members in the orchestra. The “Living Last Supper” was a cantata the Methodist Church had done, so we thought we would give it a try, knowing that we would have to have more people. It was a little short, so we decided to add a few pieces to the beginning and the ending and write narration to link them together.

Do you see this continuing to grow, or has it about reached its capacity?

I think it’s been a really good experience for everyone involved. We have 40 singers again this year, but we have several who didn’t come back and we have filled in with new people. I think they look forward to this now, so maybe it will become a tradition. There’s so much music to choose from, so it’s just a matter of choosing the right ones.

Were you a singer growing up?

I sang in high school choir. We had the triple trio, three soprano, one, two and three altos, so I sang in those groups and then I began accompanying for things. I’ve played piano since I was nine or ten. I’ve always enjoyed music and acting, all those things that you do when you’re a little kid. It didn’t really fit with my family, but here I am and I’m still doing it.What would you say to someone who might want to be involved next year?

If they have an interest, they should just watch for the signs. It will be in the paper. Our musicians have to be pretty competent and able to practice on their own. We just have one rehearsal this week, and the orchestra won’t practice until April 1.

What time is the event and is it open to the public?

Absolutely. It’s Palm Sunday, April 2 at 4 p.m. There is no charge, but there will be a basket for donations if people would like to see this continue. It does take a few dollars to put these things on.