Coach Englehardt’s Warriors baseball team breaks through

By Lenny Sementi

Long-time assistant and first-year head coach Caleb Englehardt and his ‘2023’ Warriors entered the win column for the first time this past week upending a good Bement-Cerro Gordo squad on their home field this past Friday evening. Englehardt who was a pitcher for the Warriors shut out Bement and set a record thirty years ago setting Tuscola’s single-game strikeout record in the process fanning 18. This year’s squad held them scoreless as well on the back of a solid outing by Junior Issac Halverson who gave up just 1-hit while collecting the win.

The two teams traded outs in a scoreless first frame before the Warriors broke thru putting crooked numbers on the board in both the second and third innings to take control and then leaning on the defense in a rain-shortened affair. Nate Thomson, Caden Russo, Clayton Neunor and Cole McCallister all crossed the dish in the second and Thomason, Russo and Neunor repeated the feat in the third leading the Warriors to the victory. Tuscola was efficient, putting 7 runs on the board on 4 hits and 4 walks while committing just one error on defense. Neunor led the way going 2 for 2 on the day with a double and 3 RBIs. Jacob Waugh singled and drove in a run, as did Russo, while McCallister pushed 2 across.

“This was another game played in bad weather, and we showed good mental toughness,” commented the coach. “Our guys played great defensively. Colton Musgrave was a great backstop behind the plate, as usual, and threw out two runners stealing. We turned our first double play of the year and looked sharp on the infield. We also put together some great at-bats. Statistically, we had 79% quality at-bats (QAB). It was great to see the guys execute these finer points of the game. They have worked very hard and focused on those things in practice. Happy for them to win their first ballgame of the season and continue to build positive momentum.”

A few nights earlier on March 20 it was the Spartans of St. Joe Ogden hanging the big numbers on the board at Tuscola’s home park. Like the Bement game, both teams left the first scoreless but from that point forward it was all Spartans scoring 18 runs on 12 hits against 3 separate pitchers in the black and gold. Thomason took the loss, giving up 6 runs in 2-inning of work, striking out 4. Both Waugh and sophomore Aiden Devlin spent some time on the hill as well in the non-conference affair.

“This was another tough loss to an outstanding team, however, I felt much better about our defensive effort and the plays that were made than I did following our opener,” Englehardt said. “SJO did a great job hitting the ball and we did them some favors with 10 walks. Ordinarily, I would be very concerned about that many walks, but in this situation, the rainy conditions through the whole game was a factor. Still, we must learn to battle through those elements. It’s part of the game with Illinois spring weather. We did not get any hits and their pitcher deserves credit for a solid game in bad weather. Offense is a work in progress and we are working very hard on hitting approach and I have confidence the guys will improve in that regard.”