Back in the Day- 3/29/23

10 Years ago

April 3, 2013

Inspiration for his songwiriting comes often and unexpectedly for Tuscola resident Mark Maxey, so he keeps paper and pencil handy in a number of nooks and crannies around the ENsey Street home he shares with his wife, Pam, and their dog Spunky.

Maxey’s muse is almost always faith-centered, and in a matter of months, the fruits of his labors of love will be on a more public stage, with an anticipated July release of his first CD entitled “Damascus Road Experience.”

With her grandmother’s 94th birthday approaching, Katelyn Carter wanted March 26, 2013 to be a special day for Lillian Kanitz of Tuscola, but living in Indianapolis, Carter was at a loss for what she could do from afar. “My grandmother has lived most of her adult life in Tuscola, and I just wanted her day to be a special one, but wasn’t sure how to go about it,” said Carter. She called City Hall to see if something could be done and talked to Angie Gordon, who in turn called Lara Arwine of ARTCo for ideas. Arwine then called Kim Higgins, music director at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church and often involved in the musical aspects of ARTCo productions. Higgins took it upon herself to pick up some cheery balloons and a card, then traipsed over to Kanitz’s Ohio Street home to surprise her with a birthday serenade.

Tuscola High School’s softball team took advantage of a nice day and a lot of hard work from Ervin Park crew Ryan Tabeling and Bruce Nofftz, sweeping a round robin this past Satuday, March 30.

20 years ago

April 1, 2003

Spencer Hall, daughter of Bruce and Jessica Hall, was crowned the 2003 Miss Tuscola. Amber VonLanken was named first runner-up, Lesley Hettinger second runner-up, and Micki Lucero was voted Miss Congeniality.

A ribbon cutting ceremony heralded the official opening of Tuscany Steak & Pasta, at the former site of Liga’s.

An ambitious downtown streetscape project was set to begin in late spring, with targeted completion date of mid-summer. City officials planned to make sure that one side of Main and Sale streets was open at all times during the construction.

The Tuscola Rotary Club’s annual benefit auction raised a record $11,555 this year.

The Hillard Agency of Tuscola and Villa Grove was proud to announce the addition of John Schweighart as an insurance agent in the Tuscola office.

Tuscola Warriors got their first win of the 2003 baseball season with a 2-1 win over Salt Fork, which included some masterful pitching by senior Duffy Cleland.

Tuscola Lady Warriors beat Unity’s softball team for the first time in program history in a 5-4 thriller, behind the arm of Amanda Hance.

Ryan Bonner dashed to the championships of the 55-meter (6.51) and 200-meter (22.6) races at the Illinois Prep Top Times Meet in Champaign.

30 years ago

March 30, 1993

Northern Illinois Water Co. in Champaign reached a verbal agreement with officials from the Ill. Dept. of Ag and Ill. Commerce Commission over the issue of a deeper trench (60 inches as opposed to 42 inches) being required for the proposed pipeline to Tuscola and Arcola. IDOA and ICC agreed to let Northern go ahead with the project with the 42-inch cover.

Tuscola Township incumbents Steve Hilgendorf, Mike Meyer, Bill Burress, Burt Wiesener, Ann Randell, and Amos Albritton were seeking re-election, and also on the ballot were two newcomers—Barb Alexander running for township clerk and Dave Lecher for trustee.

The “McDonald’s bandit” was apprehended in Springfield, after he confessed to a series of robberies in area McDonald’s, including Tuscola. Other robbery locations included Lincoln, Decatur, Forsyth, Champaign, and Springfield.

The office building where longtime Tuscola resident Raymond Lee has held his law practice acquired a new attorney. Doug Aldeen recently moved his practice from Urbana to Lee’s building in Tuscola.

40 years ago

April 5, 1983

Chuck Holmes assumed the duties of president of the Tuscola Chamber of Commerce at the annual dinner meeting held recently at the Tuscola Community Building. Serving with Holmes would be Julie Hoetker as vice president, Joyce Moorhead as secretary, and Jack Wetzel as treasurer.

There were six candidates in the running for four city council seats in the upcoming election. In Ward 1, Mary Meyer and Gene Wigall were running; Ward 2 candidates were Gale Hoel and Ray Carlson; Ward 3 had Dr. Robert Smith; and Ward 4 candidate was Frank Lincoln.

Ronda Zahm, a Tuscola High School student, was named a 1983 U.S. Achievement Academy National Award winner in home economics.

Douglas County farmers recently got an introduction to the till-plant system of reduced tillage for row crop production when Douglas County Soil & Water Conservation District hosted a seminar on the subject on the rural Tuscola farm of Jerry Baird. About 115 people attended.

50 years ago

March 29, 1973

Bill McCarty and Dick Parker, on behalf of TCDC, announced recently that TCDC and Mrs. Nettle Sturgell purchased land for the extension of Washington Street through the Cargill property to Mrs. Sturgell’s land. The Sturgell property could not be used for industrial development.

The art of candymaking, as practiced at The Kandy Kitchen, was going to be included in an upcoming WCIA documentary. The art of chocolate dipping, candy making, and other confectionary skills had been filmed on site.

On the ballot for Tuscola Township were this slate of candidates: Ralph Allen, Roy Hopkins, Orville Frye and Montelle Hackett for auditor; John Morris for assessor; and Robert Hastings for clerk.

Tuscola won but three events in the sixth annual EIU indoor track and field meet, but gained enough points to successfully defend its 1972 crown against a field of 34 Class B schools. Gary French posted a 52.7 clocking in the quarter-mile to take first; Rob Meyer won the 60-yard dash with a 6.5 time; and the mile relay team of Rob Meyer, Randy Todd, Steve Mick, and Gary French broke the tape in 3:39.2.