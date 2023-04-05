Willis Kauffman

Willis F. Kauffman, 75, of Arthur, passed away at 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Carle Hospital in Urbana, with his two children by his side.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 29, at the Arthur Mennonite Church, Arthur. Pastor Glen Rhodes officiated. Burial was in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation was held Tuesday, March 28, at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Willis was born on March 25, 1947, in Arthur, a son of Fred and Clara (Herschberger) Kauffman. He married Mary Garber on March 16, 1970, in Asheville, N.C. Mary passed away on December 2, 2020.

Willis is survived by his two children, Kathy Kearns and her husband David, and Kevin Kauffman and wife Pege, all of Arthur; two grandsons, Tyler Kearns and his wife Sarah of Arthur, and Scott Kauffman of Effingham; two step grandsons, Kolby and Nick Hubster, both of Arthur; one great grandson, River Kearns; five siblings, Katie Ann Hostetler and husband Albert of Arthur, Ervin Kauffman of Arthur, Al Kauffman and wife Pat front Leesburg Fla., Bessie Hostetler and husband Robert of Middlefield, Ohio, Sarah Otto of Kokomo, Ind.; a brother-in- law, Joe Hostetler of Middlefield, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Martha Mullet and husband Johnny from Sugarcreek, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Clara Kauffman; his wife Mary Kauffman; and one sister, Dora Hostetler.

Willis was a member of the Arthur Mennonite church.

Willis grew up and went to school in Arthur. He moved to Ohio and worked as an orderly in a hospital. He later worked for Foremost Trucking in Sugarcreek, Ohio; Willis hauled whey, a byproduct of the manufacturing of cheese. After moving back to Arthur, Willis worked for Bursa Trenching; he later drove a truck for Mike Green and then finally drove a milk truck for Larry Kauffman and Prairie Farms.

Willis enjoyed garden tractor pulling; he had a garden tractor that he used to pull for over 10 years. He also enjoyed going to Rice Lake in Canada to fish.

His favorite thing to do was spend time with his family. The holidays especially, Mary and Willis always made Christmas candy: peanut butter cups, dipped pretzels, caramels, and Mary’s famous turtles, just to name a few. Their holiday confections were with love and affection making the holidays sweeter for many.