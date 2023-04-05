Ruth Navel

Ruth Ann Navel, 80, of Arcola, passed away at 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Arcola Health Care Center.

Funeral services were held Saturday April 1, at the Edwards Funeral Home. Visitation was held prior to the funeral. Burial was in the Bourbon Cemetery.

Ruth was born on January 10, 1943, in Tuscola. She was a daughter of Leroy O. and Geneva (Dallas) Navel.

She is survived by one daughter, Marjorie Jarvis and her husband Owen of Arcola; two grandchildren, Christopher Jarvis and his wife Bailey (Westfall) of Georgetown, and Kimberly Jarvis and her fiancé Isaac; two sisters, Kathy Terril and her husband John of Atwood, and Judy Upright of Oklahoma City, Okla.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Robert Brant; two brothers, Dale and Allen Navel; and one sister, Joyce Enyart.

Ruth had been a member of the Bourbon Baptist Church.

She had worked at Libman Company in Arcola.

Ruth enjoyed spending time with her family.

In lieu flowers memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.