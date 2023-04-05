Marta Slaughter

Marta Ann Slaughter, 71, of Tuscola, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 E. Van Allen St., Tuscola, with Father Angel Sierra as celebrant. A private family burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola.

Marta was born on November 18, 1951, in Taylorville, the eldest daughter of Waldo and Catherine Sullivan Grigoroff. She married David Allen Slaughter on June 5, 2004, in Tuscola. He survives.

Also surviving are her children, Kelly (Daniel Beckhoff) Lamkin of Champaign, Kim (Jack Crouch) Lamkin of Lawton, Okla., Sean Lamkin of Champaign, Casey (John) Anderson of Champaign, and Rory Lamkin of Excelsior, Minn.; stepson, Colin Slaughter of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Dalton, Holden, Fiona, Theresa, Jasper, Archie and Levon; siblings, Karen (Bob) Murphy of Charleston, Mark Grigoroff of Singapore, Chris Grigoroff of Chicago, Jana (Bill) Schulenburg of Springfield, Dana (Brian) Christianson of Edgerton, Wis., and Scott Grigoroff of Arcola.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and beloved sister, Kerry Ann Grigoroff.

Marta graduated from Charleston High School in 1969. She graduated from Eastern Illinois University with her teaching degree and was a proud member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. She was strong in her Catholic faith and a member of the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church. Also known as “Miss Marta” to many, she worked at the Tuscola Public Library where she was a staple of children’s programming; she loved her Storytime children. Marta loved music, especially the Beatles. She enjoyed reading (always a fiction and nonfiction simultaneously), working at the library, drinking coffee and spending time with her many friends and family members. Her children, grandchildren and husband were the lights of her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to David Slaughter c/o Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home.

