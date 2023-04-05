Linda Fritz

Linda L. Fritz, 76, of Bement, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 10:45 a.m., at the Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.

Visitation was held Tuesday, April 4, at the Hinds Funeral Home, Bement. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, at the First Presbyterian Church of Bement. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate. Private burial will be in the Bement Township Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bement E.M.T.’s or the First Presbyterian Church of Bement.

Linda was born on April 13, 1946, in Omer, Mich., a daughter of Clarence and Mildred Schneider Curry. She married James Fritz on October 27, 1967, in Bement, and he passed away on March 20, 2015. Surviving are children, Jimmy (Tricia) Fritz of Bement, and Nancy (Tony) Bales of Cheyenne, Wy. Surviving grandchildren are, Dustin (Libby) Bales, Taryn (Trevor) Montgomery, Kaylyn (Jacob) Perez and Addie Mae Fritz; as well as great-grandchildren, Brentley, Avery Grace, Camden, Collins, Hazel and Nellie. Also surviving is a brother, Gene (Jinny) Curry of Ohio and sister, Jeanette (Les) Warner of Oregon. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Marvin Curry.

Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement