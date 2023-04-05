Joyce Ellis April 5, 2023 | 0 Joyce Ann (Hood) Ellis of Tuscola, passed away at Brookstone Estates on Monday, December 12, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 8, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Dan Mohr April 5, 2023 | No Comments » Ruth Navel April 5, 2023 | No Comments » Clinton Smith April 5, 2023 | No Comments » Marta Slaughter April 5, 2023 | No Comments » Linda Fritz April 5, 2023 | No Comments »