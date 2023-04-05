Daniel B. Mohr, 74, of Findlay, passed away at 11:35 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Arcola Health Care Center.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 29, at the Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola. Burial was in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation was held prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Dan was born on August 17, 1948, in Tuscola. He was a son of Merl D. and Dorothy Jean (Coslet) Mohr. He married Elsie Ugalde on March 27, 1987, in Costa Rica.

He is survived by his wife, Elsie Mohr of Findlay; and one brother, Richard Mohr and his wife Rhonda of Arcola.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Janis Mohr.

Dan graduated from Arcola High School in 1966. He attended Southern Illinois University.

He was a member of Sons of American Legion.

Dan had worked in Agriculture in Costa Rica for many years. After his father passed away in 1995, he and Elsie operated the Findlay Marina at Lake Shelbyville.

Dan enjoyed boating, and he always enjoyed spending winters in Costa Rica with Elise.

Memorials were made to Shriners Hospital for Children.