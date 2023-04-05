Clinton Smith

Clinton Joe Smith, 37, of Arcola, passed away at 7:36 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at his residence.

A celebration of Clinton’s life will be held on Saturday, April 8, at the Edwards Funeral Home. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour before a memorial service that will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

Clinton was born on February 7, 1986, in Mattoon, a son of Joseph Everett and Deborah (Gleason) Smith.

He is survived by his best friend, Nichelle Romack of Humboldt; two children, Isaac Joe Smith and Savanna Marie Smith, both of Mattoon; his dad, Joe Smith of Beaver Dam, Ky.; one sister, Nicki Henderson and her husband Bill of Arcola; and Timothy Smith of Beaver Dam, Ky.; three nieces, Felicia Brinkley of Arcola, Charlie Hays and her husband Tyson of Hammond, and Stevi Brinkley of Atwood; and one nephew, Demetri Smith of Beaver Dam, Ky.

Clinton was preceded in death by his mother, Debbie Smith; and his grandparents, Robert and Marjorie Gleason and Charles and Mary Lou Smith.

Clinton had worked as a cook at the Hen House in Arcola for many years; he had also worked at Casey’s in Arcola. He also worked at Tamarlane Industries in Beaver Dam, Ky.

He liked to fish, ride his Goldwing motorcycle and tinker with just about anything that had a motor.

Clinton had a great sense of humor; he loved to have fun and spend time with his family.