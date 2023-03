Ruth Ann Navel, 80, of Arcola, passed away at 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Arcola Health Care Center.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday April 1 at the Edwards Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will be in the Bourbon Cemetery.

A full obituary will appear in next week’s paper.