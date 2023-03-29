Back in the Day- 3/22/23

10 years ago

March 27, 2013

The school district was asked to sponsor co-ed soccer by The Tuscola Soccer League in an attempt to make soccer a school-sanctioned sport. Board members were opposed, as they felt it was not something they could take on financially. Further discussion was put on the agenda for the May meeting.

After facing 12 solid hours of snowfall on March 24, 2013, the official snowfall total was 13 inches. Approximately 100 cars were reported stuck on I-57 in Illinois, and a minimum of 25 vehicles were stuck in Douglas County on rural roads. The Tuscola Community Building was opened as a shelter for roughly 60 stranded guests. It was Tuscola’s second snowiest March on record with a monthly total of 15 inches, only second to the 1907 record of 28 inches.

The Lady Warriors softball team defeated Hertiage in a non conference game with a 20-1 victory. Boys’ baseball also tasted victory in their win against Oakwood with a score of 9-8.

20 years ago

March 25, 2003

Eight candidates were vying for four seats on the Tuscola school board. They included John Best, Dave Lietz, Gayle Frerichs, Rick Quinn, Darcy Sementi, Kathy Albin, Linda Brown, and Sandy Hoke.

Spencer Hall was crowned the 2003 Miss Tuscola during the pageant held March 23. First runner-up was Amber Von Lanken, and Lesley Hettinger was second runner-up.

The Illinois Association of Realtors President’s Club presented the Diamond Award to Fred McDonald, broker of The County Realtors, for outstanding sales performance in 2002.

The annual Pinewood Derby was held March 16 at TCHS gymnasium. Top finishers were Eric Crist in first place, Benny Cole in second place, Matthew Ramaly in third place, Slade Ward in fourth place, Matthew Magee in fifth place, and Mark Snider in sixth place. Eric Kennedy took Best of Show honors with his car.

Participants in the Cystic Fibrosis Walk held recently in memory of Erin Hettinger Lindelof raised more than $11,000 for CF research.

30 years ago

March 23, 1993

An official from the Ill. Dept. of Ag threw a major monkey wrench into Tuscola/Arcola/Northern Illinois Water’s plans to quickly obtain easements from landowners for the joint water pipeline project. The official was urging landowners to demand different terms for having the pipeline installed on their lands than his own agency approved four months earlier.

Tuscola Area Improvement Association (TAIA) hired R.A. “Butch” Price as its first executive director. He and his wife, Beth would be moving to Tuscola with their children: 3-year-old Brandon and 10-month-old Brittany.

Jan Hastings of Tuscola, an R.N. at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, was a Pacemaker Award winner for March. Hastings was recognized for her invaluable assistance in helping co-workers transition to the combining of two nursing units.

Toby Russell and Jill Little would be playing the title roles this weekend in the TCHS spring musical “Cinderella.”

Members of the TCHS cheerleading squad receiving awards at the winter sports banquet included Michelle Brian, Most Improved; Carrie Brian, Most Outstanding; Heather Kappes, Most Spirited; and Kim Harris, Most Spirited. Warriorettes earning hardware were Kristen Berg, Most Outstanding; Holly Sluder, Most Creative; and Tina Rogers, Most Improved.

40 years ago

March 29, 1983

Tracy Maxey of Tuscola would be among the semifinalists vying for the 1983 Miss Illinois-USA title and more than $15,000 in prizes and awards. The pageant, taking place April 9 in Hickory Hills, was to be televised live.

A total of 938 Douglas County farmers signed up for the set-aside acre program, committing 53,271 corn acres (representing 42.7 percent of base acres) to the program.

Council members were studying a fee restructuring package presented by Tuscola Cablevision. Currently, rates were $8 per month for basic, plus $2.95 for an optional four-channel tier. Under new rates, the basic package would automatically include the tier channels and would be $9.95 per month.

Tuscola independent cagers won the Villa Grove Invitational for the third time in the last four years, defeating host VG 104-98. To get to the title game, they defeated St. Joe 113-90, and Chrisman 103-83. Tuscola squad member Jeff Butler was named the tournament MVP.

50 years ago

March 22, 1973

Young ladies vying for the title of Miss Tuscola this year were Cindy Ring, Susie Baird, Paula Karn, Sally Kresin, and Connie Miller. The winner would be crowned April 5.

Three trophy awards were presented at the TCHS annual Squaw Club banquet. Doug Dietrich was named MVP, Mark Budden earned Most Improved, and Phil Waters claimed the Free Throw Award.

Production at the Murdock Coal Mine for the month of February was 122,131 tons, compared to 133,362 tons during January.