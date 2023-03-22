Steven Bowrey

Steven Allen Bowrey, 74, of Cerro Gordo, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Private family services will be held. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Cerro Gordo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made in Steven’s honor to the American Cancer Society.

Steven was born December 21, 1948, in Monticello, the son of Lloyd and Goldie (Sites) Bowrey. He married Leanne Leslie in 1967 in Decatur.

Steven worked for PPG for 44 years until his retirement. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Steven enjoyed working outside and took great pride in his yard.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Leanne; children, Gail Bowrey of Cerro Gordo, Gary (Tonya) Bowrey of Long Creek; grandchildren, Brittany (Andrew) Patterson, Bryce Alkire, Theodore (fiancée Alexandria) Bowrey, Abigail Bowrey, and Nathaniel Bowrey; great grandchildren, Jayden and Kaiden Patterson; sister, Betty (Larry) Bailey; brother,Terry Bowrey.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Bowrey and wife Mary; and sister-in-law, Donna Bowrey.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.