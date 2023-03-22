Judith Rosalie “Judy” Bolduc, 84, of Longwood, Fla., passed away at 5:34 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Adventhealth Hospice Care Center in Altamonte Springs, Fla. Sabbath was always a special day in her life, and she was at peace the morning she passed away.

Funeral services were held Sunday, March 19, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington. Visitation was held prior to the service at the funeral home in Lovington. Burial was in Ritchie Cemetery, Oakley Township. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Strong Tower Radio: P.O. Box 567 Cadillac, MI 49601. Memorials or cards may be sent to her son, Mark Bolduc, 206 Atherstone Court, Longwood, FL 32779.

Judy was born on January 25, 1939, in Neoga, the daughter of Clarence H. and Minnie Mae (Newlan) Ferguson. She married Rolland “Ron” Omer Bolduc on January 22, 1961; he preceded her in death on January 19, 1996. Judy spent the last two years in sunny Florida, where she enjoyed the warm weather and beautiful flowers.

She was a faithful member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Judy loved serving the Lord and enjoyed volunteering at her local church in various ministries including church treasurer, children ministries, fellowship meals and mailing cards and information to church members. She always enjoyed reading her Bible each morning. She also liked reading the local newspapers of central Illinois. In her spare time, Judy enjoyed doing word search puzzles and caring for her plants and flowers. She enjoyed music and she played the piano and accordion. She enjoyed researching the genealogy of her family and friends and also was a member of the Moultrie County Historical Society.

She always maintained an accurate calendar of family and friends’ birthdays and special occasions and faithfully sent a card with a note of encouragement. Often, she sent care packages to her children and grandchildren when they were away at academy or college. Judy enjoyed riding her bike in the evenings and loved taking drives in her car to visit familiar places throughout central Illinois. She also loved talking about and looking at pictures of classic cars and trucks, especially those her family owned when she was young.

Judy cherished her family, loved Jesus with all her heart and lived a life of kindness and compassion.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Jackie Monteith of Indiana; sons, David and Bethany Bolduc of Michigan and Mark and Fran Bolduc of Florida; grandchildren, Jonathan, Seth, Daniel, Kaley and Ryan; siblings, Keith Ferguson of Tennessee, Sharon Lucas of Tennessee, Harold (Dean) Ferguson of Alabama, Daniel Ferguson of Tennessee, Stanley Ferguson of Illinois, Betty Franke of Ohio, James (Sidney) Ferguson of Illinois and Beverly (Diane) Williams of Illinois.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Marvin Ferguson, Joyce Chapman, Robert Ferguson and Frances Hoffman; son-in-law, John Monteith.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.