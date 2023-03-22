John R. Chambers, 72, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 7:34 a.m., Monday, March 20, 2023 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL

Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church with Father Angel Sierra as celebrant. Burial with military graveside rites will be held at the Fairland-Jordan Cemetery, rural Villa Grove, IL.

No visitation will be held.

John was born on February 6, 1951 in Tuscola, the son of Ray and Helen Hausmann Chambers. He married Melanie Riddle on June 28, 1980. She survives.

Also surviving are his sons: Jonathan (Jessica) Chambers of Villa Grove and Chad (Shannon) Chambers of Louisiana, grandchildren: Landon, Lily and Maddison, sisters: Angie (Scott) Gordon and Jackie (Darren) Stenger both of Tuscola, sister-in-law: Carol Chambers of Bloomington.

He was preceded by his parents, brother: Chet Chambers.

John served his country in the United States Air Force from 1969 to 1973, where he served as a crew chief for the F-4 Phantom. He served Douglas County as a deputy and chief deputy and was the Douglas County Sheriff for 10 years. John graduated from the Illinois State Police Academy Basic Law Enforcement Class, FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA, National Sheriff’s Institute in Longmont, CO. He was appointed warden of the Danville Correctional Center in 2004. In 2007, he became the Chief of Criminal Investigations for the Illinois Department of Revenue, retiring in 2013.

John was proud to have served as the county’s first D.A.R.E. officer and with Crime Stoppers of Douglas County.

He was a member of Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, Illinois Sheriff’s Association and Tuscola Moose Lodge #729.

John enjoyed fishing, working in the yard and he loved Illini Basketball and the LA Dodgers.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or Douglas County Animal Shelter.

The family would like to thank the Carle staff of the 7th and 8th floor, Dr. Main, Miranda, Madeline, Max, Linda, Mickey and Sam for taking such good care of John while he was hospitalized.

They would also like to give a very special thank you to Christie Clinic doctors, Dr. Deem, Dr. Naegele, and Dr. Kamin for taking such good care of him over the last four years.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com