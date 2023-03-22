Jerome “Jerry” Cohen, 74, of Savoy, left this earth for his heavenly home shortly before sunrise, Thursday, February 16, 2023. He was at home with his wife and daughters.

The visitation will be held on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Meadowbrook Community Church, 1902 S. Duncan Road, Champaign. A service to celebrate Jerry’s life will be held directly following the visitation.

Jerry was born on January 9, 1949, in Chicago, the second son of Mitchell and Adeline Cohen. A year later, the family moved from Chicago and opened Mitchell’s Department Store on Sale Street in downtown Tuscola. The family business was a success for over 30 years.

After graduating from the University of Illinois in the early 70s with degrees in business and accounting, Jerry traveled extensively as a rep for a high fashion women’s clothing line. After his father’s passing, he returned to Tuscola to manage Mitchell’s, where he later met his wife, Carol Leon from Villa Grove, in May 1987. Later that same year, they moved to the Southwest and were married a few months later on March 20, 1988. They would have celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary this year.

While in New Mexico, Jerry owned and operated an extremely successful mattress and bedroom furniture store in Las Cruces, called Sleep Gallery, the first of its kind in the city. He was highly respected for his business savvy and keen service to his many customers for over 13 years. In the early 2000s, he and his family moved back to Illinois permanently and he continued his career in sales in multiple industries; his customer service skills never waning.

He was deeply loved and will be missed by his wife Carol and their daughters, Ariella, Arianne, and Abigail; and his brother, Alvin and wife Missy Cohen. He is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell and Adeline; and great-great nephew Trenton Rowan.

Special thank you to the Carle Hospice team for their kind and loving service.

Memorial contributions may be given in Jerry’s honor for his family to P.O Box 205, Savoy IL 61874. Condolences may be left online through Evergreen Cremation Services at www.evergreencremationservices.net.

Jerry fought a most courageous and long battle with cancer. Because he embraced Yeshua as the promised Messiah, he now sees Him who he has believed, face to face!”