Forrest Crutchley

Forrest David Crutchley, infant son of Adam M. Crutchley and Maria R. Meyer Crutchley, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Graveside services are open to the public and will be held on Wednesday, March 22, at 10 a.m. at Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Survivors include his parents of Tuscola; twin sister, Mina Rose Crutchley; older brother, Grayson Philip Crutchley; maternal grandparents, Dan and Dena Meyer of Tuscola; paternal grandmother, Melissa Crutchley of Danville; paternal grandfather, Kevin (Lori) Crutchley of Mattoon; maternal great-grandmother, Doris Pickett of Tuscola; paternal great-grandparents, Larry and Judy VanDeVeer of Villa Grove; maternal uncles, David (Kennedy and son, Elias) Meyer of Atwood and Philip Meyer of Tuscola; and paternal aunt, Paige (Matthew and daughter, Sage) Clayton of Noble. He was preceded in death and will be buried with his maternal great-grandfather, Dennis Pickett.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family.