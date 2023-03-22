Dr. Robert Smith

Dr. Robert R. Smith, 99, of Tuscola, passed away at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Care Center, Mattoon.

Celebration of Life services were held Saturday, March 18, at the Tuscola United Methodist Church, Tuscola. Visitation was held Friday, March 17, at the church.

Bob was born on June 9, 1923, in Washington, Ind., the son of Carlton A. and Susan Axtell Smith. He married Mary Alice Cederquist on August 18, 1946, in St. John’s, Michigan. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughters, Paula (Grover) Thomas of Jackson, Mich., Holly Smith of Columbus, Ohio, and Laurie (Steve) Laley of Spring, Texas; grandchildren, Craig Wiman, Kerri Wiman, John (Kate) Thomas, Heidi Thomas, Katie (Austin) Beemer, Michael (Sarah) Laley, Ashley Thomas and fiancée Ethan, Andrew (Erin) Laley and Patrick (Alyssa) Laley; 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Diane Wiman; and son-in-law, James Wiman.

Bob graduated with his doctorate from Michigan State University and worked as a veterinarian in Tuscola from 1949 until his retirement in 1988. He was a member of the Tuscola United Methodist Church and proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps during World War II.

Bob served as a Tuscola City Alderman for Ward 3 from 1975 until 1999. He was very active in various civic organizations. Bob was an avid golfer, having recorded three hole-in-ones, an enthusiastic Michigan State Spartan fan and had perfect attendance at TCHS football games.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Tuscola United Methodist Church or Douglas County Animal Control.