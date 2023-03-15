Villa Grove sports wrapup

By Tony Hooker

Boy’s Track and Field

Braydon Dowler finished 12th and set an indoor school record in the 200m and 22nd in the 60m hurdles to lead Villa Grove at the Rantoul Invitational, held on March 11 at the UIUC Armory. Kyler Williams finished 10th in the Triple jump, the 4x800m relay quartet of Luke Zimmerman, Kurt Zimmerman, Layne Rund and Logan Turner finished 14th while setting a new indoor school record. The 4x200m relay squad of Mason Carter, Gunner Cline, Braydon Dowler and Luke Zimmerman finished 18th and Chase White finished 31st in the 3200m.

Girls Track and Field

Emma Buesing finished 14th in the 3200m, setting a new indoor school record in the process, to lead the Blue Devils at the Rantoul Invitational, held on March 11 at the UIUC Armory. Carly Eads finished 20th in the shot put to help out Villa Grove.