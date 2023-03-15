Sharon Bullock

Sharon L. Bullock, 83, of Mattoon, died at 11:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon.

Private family graveside services were held Monday, March 13, at the Arthur Cemetery, Arthur, with Pastor Jill Bunker officiating. Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur, assisted the family with arrangements. There was no public visitation.

Sharon was born February 11, 1940, in Arthur, the daughter of Burgess and Mary Mae Sexton Harden. She married Roger Bullock on December 15, 1957.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Bullock of Mattoon; three sons, Jay (Lisa) Bullock of Monticello; Dan (Janice) Bullock of Mattoon; Barry (Kamisha Santrock) Bullock of rural Cumberland County; sister, Marilyn (Gary) Wright of Merrill, Wis.; eight grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and two sisters.

Sharon had been employed at RR Donnelley, Mattoon, in the quality control department.

Memorials are suggested to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio Street, Ste. 500, Chicago, IL 60611.

