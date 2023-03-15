Maxine Chapman

Maxine B. Chapman, 98, of Atwood, passed away at 4 p.m., Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Hospital, Mt. Vernon.

Funeral services celebrating her life were held Saturday, March 11, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood. Burial was in the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood.

Visitation was held Saturday at the funeral home.

Maxine was born on December 14, 1924, in Atwood, the daughter of Harry and Adeline Thomas Bishop. She married Emerson M. Chapman on July 23, 1942, in Fredericktown, Mo. He preceded her in death on December 1, 2012.

Survivors include her daughter, Jody McKelvy and husband, Mike of Mt. Vernon; son, Tony Chapman and wife, Alana of Bolingbrook; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Chapman of Atwood; grandchildren, Kim Meeks, David Chapman, Erica (Brock) Casteel, Andy McKelvy and fiancée, Marinda Phillips, Jordan (Lucy) McKelvy, Peyton Chapman, Jenna Chapman (Joe Miller) and Kourtney Chapman; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and a great-grandson and great-great-grandson that are due in 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Cary Chapman and Craig Chapman; five brothers; and three sisters.

Maxine was a member of the Lake Fork United Church of Christ, James Reeder American Legion Auxiliary and a life member of the Order of Eastern Star.

She worked as a bookkeeper for Chapman Minneapolis-Moline dealership, then as a postal clerk alongside her husband, who was the Atwood Postmaster, from 1962 until 1990. Maxine went to work for John Lyons Insurance in 1991 until her retirement in 2015.

She enjoyed being in the Clown ministry at her church, reading, making crafts and sewing.

Maxine’s family would like to thank her many friends and the staff members at Friendship Hill for all their love and support given to her over the past 8 years while she was a resident there.

Memorials are suggested to the Lake Fork United Church of Christ, rural Atwood. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.