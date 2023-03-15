Mary Flenniken

Mary Lou Flenniken, 93, of Bement, passed away at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Arbor Rose in Monticello, with her daughters by her side.

Memorial services will be held at 1p.m. on Thursday, March 23, at the Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until time of services at the funeral home. The Pastor Naomi Roberts will officiate. Burial will be in the Bement Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bement E.M.T.s or the American Red Cross.

Mary was born on July 28, 1929, in rural Bement. She was the 10th of 11 children born to Thomas and Elena Redman. She attended Bement High School where she met and later married John Ward Flenniken on June 10, 1947. Mary and John had four children, Patricia Ann Brewer (Paul), John Michael, Cindy Lou, and Charles Thomas.

Mary was a lifelong housewife and farmed alongside her husband until his death in 1989, and then her son. Mary’s work ethic and service to her community and family were tremendous. During her life she donated over 100 gallons of blood. She volunteered reading to schoolchildren with the Farm Bureau Women’s Club. Mary was a talented gardener and loved to share her vegetables with family and friends, especially sweetcorn. She loved nature and promoted conservation. She was always willing to help her family whenever she could by spending time with her grandchildren, making trips to the field, or making her famous milkshakes and noodles.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sons, Charlie in 1998, and Mike in 2019; and one granddaughter, Angela. She is survived by her two daughters, Ann Brewer and Cindy Lou Flenniken; seven grandchildren, Pam Utterback, Bart (Jenny) Brewer, Brandie King, Michelle (Blake Wiedenheft) Flenniken, Eric Flenniken, Mara Flenniken, and Amanda Flenniken. She has eight great-grandchildren, Harlen (Holly) Utterback, Tyler (Kinji) Erixon, Amaya King, Boyd and John Brewer, Aedyn and Owen Flenniken, and Pierson.

Mary will be missed by her family but the lessons she taught by how she lived and the joyful memories made will live on forever in our hearts.

Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, are proud to honor the life of Mary Lou Flenniken. “Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family.” Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.