Kenny Bontrager

Kenneth R. Bontrager, 63, of Sullivan, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9:26 p.m. at his home surrounded by his family.

Kenny was born on October 22, 1959, in Tuscola. He was the son of Raymond C. and Ella A. (Miller) Bontrager. He married Goldie (Miller) Bontrager on November 10, 1979. They enjoyed 43 years together. They have three daughters, Jessica Jess and husband Gary of Englewood, Fla., Kendra Bontrager of Sullivan, Meagan Bontrager living at home; and one grandson, Gibson Bontrager.

Kenny grew up on a farm in rural Sullivan and has been a successful businessman in farming, manufacturing, and trucking.

Kenny was ordained as a pastor at North Vine Mennonite Church on October 31, 1999, where he served as assistant pastor until God called him to be the founding pastor of Solid Rock Chapel in February of 2005 where he served until his illness made it impossible to continue. His passion was studying and teaching Bible prophecy and how it relates to current events. Making complicated texts understandable was a gift of his.

Kenny was an entrepreneur at heart and purchased Central Wood Products in 2001. He retired from there in March of 2022.

Kenny had many interests and talents. He loved to read and authored a book in 2012 that combined his love of reading and political fiction with his passion for sharing the love and forgiveness of Jesus with others.

He loved music and taught music theory for a few years when his daughters were in school. He also led several chorus groups over the years and led music in church.

He enjoyed working on anything with a motor, including tractors and farm equipment, but also building and pulling mini-rods in tractor pulls in his younger days. More recently, he enjoyed his 1968 Chevelle.

Kenny and Goldie loved to travel and enjoyed taking trips in their motorhome and meeting up with many friends across the country.

Kenny loved spending time with his grandson, Gibson. They loved to go fishing, camping, playing games, and just hanging out together.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Ella Bontrager; two brothers, Willis Bontrager and Ernest Bontrager; one sister-in-law, Sarah Ann Miller; and one nephew, Mark Bontrager.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Goldie Bontrager; daughters, Jessica, Kendra, and Meagan; grandson, Gibson; son-in-law, Gary; three sisters, Marie Kuhns and husband Dan of Arthur, Ruth Kuhns and husband Gary of Tuscola, and Judy Herschberger and husband Darrell of Tuscola; one sister-in-law, Esther Kurtz and husband Nelson of Sullivan; and many nieces, nephews, and friends and church family.

Visitation was Thursday, March 9, and Friday, March 10. The funeral service was held on Saturday, March 11. All services were held at Solid Rock Chapel, Sullivan. Burial was at Greenhill Cemetery. Edwards Funeral Home of Arcola assisted with arrangements.

Memorials can be made to Solid Rock Chapel.