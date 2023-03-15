John Otto, 83, of Arthur, passed away at 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at his residence.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 11, at the HCK West Building, Arthur. Bishop Harvey L. Chupp officiated. Burial was in the Otto Cemetery in rural Arthur. Visitation was Thursday, March 9, and Friday, March 10, all at the HCK West Building. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

John was born on December 2, 1939, in Moultrie County. He was a son of Rudy D. and Elizabeth J. (Miller) Otto. He married Irene A. Schrock on December 6, 1960, in Arthur.

He is survived by his wife, Irene Otto of Arthur; four children, Ervin Otto of Claypool, Ind., Mary Herschberger and her husband Glen of Arthur, Katie Gingerich and her husband Melvin of Arthur, and Joe Otto and his wife Edna Fern of Arthur; 29 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; nine siblings, Anna Beachy of Sullivan, Cora Otto of Arthur, Esther Mast and her husband Andy of Arthur, Sarah Ann Helmuth of Sullivan, Melvin Otto and his wife Annie Ellen of Arthur, Irene Miller of Arthur, Erwin Otto and his wife Millie of Arthur, Dorothy Hostetler of Arcola, and Martha Mast and her husband Andy of Fulton, Mo.; and one brother-in-law, Joe Yoder of Wagoner, S.C.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Kevin Ray Gingerich; and two siblings, Mary Yoder and Abraham Otto.

John was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

He had worked at Horizon Home Center in Arthur for several years and most recently he worked at M&E Woodcraft in Cadwell for the past 20 years.