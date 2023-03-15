Expectations high for softball

By Tony Hooker

As always, expectations are high for the Villa Grove softball squad, who tends to reload rather than rebuild.

This year’s edition expects to be led by Lake Land College signee Maci Clodfelder who holds the school single-season record for home runs. She’ll be looking to cover first and third base. Alex Brown, who recently committed to continue her career at Danville Area Community College, will also be a key contributor on the mound and at third. Other key veterans include pitcher/first baseman Logan Lillard, utility player Alison Pangburn, who might show up on a lineup card in the outfield, at shortstop or behind the plate, and longtime starting catcher Chloe Reardon.

The team will also look to incorporate four freshmen into the lineup, including Piper Kiser, who expects to see time at short, and in the outfield as well as on the mound. “Piper has an impressive bat,” Coach Jeana Block said. Hayden Thomas will look to use her wheels, both in the outfield and as a leadoff hitter in the Blue Devil lineup. “Hayden has a tremendous amount of speed,” Block stated. “ making her a tough outfielder and great leadoff option.” Another freshman who is expected to contribute is Izzy Dodd. “Izzy has shown she can play middle infield, either short or second, strong bat I expect her to find herself in the lineup soon, if not initially,” Block enthused. Finally, lefty Ella Schweighart can play second base or in the outfield. “She’s learning the art of the slap,” Block said, “but she’s coming along.”

Even though the team lost Lincoln Land CC signee Kaylee Arbuckle from last year’s team, the team expects to better last season’s 19-14 record. “We are returning a strong group of juniors and paired with a strong freshmen class, we have high expectations,” Block commented. “Last season, we were plagued with injuries, but we were able to get our bench some invaluable experience that should pay off this season. If we stay healthy, we will be a tough contender.”