Edna Nissley, 90 years, 2 months, 1 day, of Springfield, Ohio, formerly of Arthur, passed away peacefully March 6, 2023, at 11:45 p.m. at Wooded Glen Health Campus in Springfield, Ohio.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 11, at Sunnyside Mennonite Church in Arcola, with Pastor Larry Rocke officiating. Burial was in the Sunnyside Mennonite Church cemetery. Visitation was held prior to the funeral at the church. Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola, assisted with arrangements.

Edna was born January 5, 1933, in Arthur, the daughter of Joe C. and Bertha (Miller) Herschberger, and grew up in Arthur.

Edna married David Nissley of Kalona, Iowa, on October 20, 1955. They lived in Holy Matrimony for 66 years and 23 days. He passed away on November 12, 2021.

She is survived by three children, Lavern Nissley and his wife, Ronda, of Springfield, Ohio, Ken Nissley of Greenfield, Ind., Karen Myers and her husband, Gordon, of Dripping Springs, Texas; five grandchildren; and one step-grandchild; four great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren; and two step great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, David; her parents; two brothers, Edward Herschberger, Levi Herschberger; four sisters, Alma Miller, Elizabeth Miller, Nettie Schrock, Verna Herschberger; and daughter-in-law, Terri Nissley.

While living in Goshen, Ind., Edna and her family attended Mt. Joy Conservative Mennonite Church. In Arthur, they attended Sunnyside Mennonite Church. After moving to Springfield, Ohio, they attended Westside Christian Community Church.

Edna was a long-time server at Das Dutchman Essenhaus in Middlebury, Ind., where her friendliness and hospitality were enjoyed by thousands of restaurant guests.

David and Edna served one year of voluntary service through Rosedale Mennonite Missions in Arkansas, Louisville, Cincinnati, and Bethel Camp, Ky.

Edna was well known for her cooking and gift of hospitality as well as for gardening and maintaining dozens of beautiful flowers. She often prepared seasonal bouquets of flowers for services at Sunnyside.

Memorials may be made to Sunnyside Mennonite Church.