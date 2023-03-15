Dr. Robert R. Smith, 99, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Care Center, Mattoon, IL

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Tuscola United Methodist Church, 901 North Prairie Street, Tuscola, IL.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 17, 2023 at the church.

Bob was born on June 9, 1923 in Washington, IN, the son of Carlton A. and Susan Axtell Smith. He married Mary Alice Cederquist on August 18, 1946 in St. John’s, Michigan. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughters: Paula (Grover) Thomas of Jackson, MI, Holly Smith of Columbus, OH and Laurie (Steve) Laley of Spring, TX, grandchildren: Craig Wiman, Kerri Wiman, John (Kate) Thomas, Heidi Thomas, Katie (Austin) Beemer, Michael (Sarah) Laley, Ashley Thomas and fiancée: Ethan, Andrew (Erin) Laley and Patrick (Alyssa) Laley, 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter: Diane Wiman and son-in-law: James Wiman.

Bob graduated with his doctorate from Michigan State University and worked as a veterinarian in Tuscola from 1949 until his retirement in 1988. He was a member of the Tuscola United Methodist Church and proudly served his country as a member of the US Army, US Navy and US Marine Corps during World War II.

Bob served as a Tuscola City Alderman for Ward 3 from 1975 until 1999. He was very active in various civic organizations. Bob was an avid golfer, having recorded 3 hole-in-ones, an enthusiastic Michigan State Spartan fan and had perfect attendance at TCHS football games.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Tuscola United Methodist Church or Douglas County Animal Control.