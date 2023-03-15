Delano Yeakel, 73, of Arthur, passed away at 1:49 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

Visitation will be held from 4–7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at the Arthur United Methodist Church, 128 E. Illinois St. in Arthur. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, at the Arthur United Methodist Church. The Rev. Jill Bunker will officiate. A funeral luncheon will be served at the church prior to the burial. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery in rural Sullivan. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Delano was born on August 26, 1949, in Decatur, a son of Joseph Milton and Marilyn Elane (Selock) Yeakel. He married Martha K. Stock on July 12, 1969, in Arthur.

He is survived by his wife Marty; two children, Jason Yeakel and his wife Tiffany of Arthur, and Kyra Beth Yeakel of Cadott, Wis.; six grandchildren, Kaylee and Addison of Arthur, and Shane, Izzy, Taylor, and Kassie of Cadott; an honorary grandson, Jake Thomas (Kory); his mother, Marilyn Yeakel of Sullivan; one brother, Duane Yeakel and his wife Linda of Decatur; a niece, Stacy Bice and her husband Chad of Goshen, Ind.; and a nephew, Zachery Yeakel and his wife Marissa; and great niece, Amelia and soon to be great-nephew, Brian of Peoria; one sister-in-law, Sally (Stock) McCarthy and her husband Don and their son Matthew, all of Arthur; niece Leslie Yeakel and great-nephews Bryson and Brandon.

Delano was preceded in death by his father; and a brother-in-law, Kent Stock.

Delano graduated from Sullivan High School in 1967. Delano enjoyed bowling for many years and he and Marty bowled on a doubles team for many years on Sunday nights. The couple also spent many nights playing cards with friends Edward and Connie Lane and others. Delano was a Knights fan and spent many years as statistician for the Arthur Knights football team.

He retired as a supervisor from Agri-Fab of Sullivan in 2012 with 35 years of service.

He was a member of the Arthur United Methodist Church where he served on the Board of Trustees. He was also a member of the Arthur Masonic Lodge 825 A.F and A.M.

Delano was very involved with Arthur Boy Scouts, Troop 74, and he served as a Roundtable Commissioner for Boy Scouts of America, Prairielands Council.

Delano really enjoyed the game of golf. He enjoyed playing golf with his golfing buddies at Timberlake Golf Course in Sullivan and Eagle Creek Golf Course in Findlay. He had the elusive hole in one twice in his lifetime. Not only did he love playing golf, but he also enjoyed hunting golf balls and had accumulated hundreds if not thousands of golf balls with his golfing buddy Joe Ikemire.

Delano also enjoyed working in his yard, working on cars or just about anything else that needed worked on. He was “handyman” and the go-to person if you needed to get something done. It didn’t matter if it was around home, at church, or if someone just needed a hand with something, you could always count on Delano to get the job done.

Memorials may be made to the Arthur United Methodist Church or the Arthur Boy Scouts, Troop 74.