Robert D. “Bobby” Benson, 50, of Bement, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 10:15 a.m., at his residence in Bement.

Visitation was Tuesday, March 14, at the Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, followed by the funeral service. Pastor Lenny Summar officiated. Private burial will be in the Bement Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Bobby was born on July 25, 1972, in Monticello, a son of Robert and Brenda Benson Johnson. Bobby is survived by his mother, Brenda Johnson of Bement; daughter, Ryli Benson of Bement; son, Ryan Durbin of Decatur; two step-daughters, Andrea Osborne and Shae White, both of Cerro Gordo; brother, Darren (Sarah) Benson of Paxton; nephew, Everett Benson of Paxton; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father.

Bobby was a truck driver; he loved being outdoors especially fishing.

Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Robert David Benson.