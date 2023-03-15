Blue Devils baseball squad looks to a strong season

By Tony Hooker

The Blue Devils Baseball squad returns a solid nucleus of experienced players to Coach Heath Wilson’s outfit.

Luke Zimmerman, Parker Stevens, Jake Gilles and Sam Bender are some of the first players the coach mentioned when talking about that experience. The Blue Devils will also be depending on Brady Clodfelder, Gavin Kiser, Peyton Smith, Parker Knierem and Sophomore Cooper Clark as they try to improve on last season’s 9-4 squad.

The coach is pleased with the numbers in 2023, as 21 players reported to the first practice. “All of our new players bring something different to the table,” Wilson said. “With 21 players out this year, we have good balance among classes, and that’s what you want to produce a solid program.” Wilson added.

The team lost two players, Tyler Wilson and Liam Barr, to graduation from last season’s team, but it hasn’t dampened the coaching staff’s expectations. “We bring a lot of experience from last year’s team,” Wilson exclaimed. “I think this team can compete for a conference title and we’re hoping for a deep post season run.”