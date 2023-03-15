Back in the Day- 3/25/23

10 Years Ago

March 20, 2013

Tuscola once again finds itself in the midst of an economic development competition, this time as an international fertilizer company, weighing the pros and cons of locating a billion-dollar plant in the Douglas County seat or in Osage, Iowa. Cronus Chemicals LLC,based out of New York, is a new startup company formed by an international conglomerate of leading experts in the fertilizer industry. The company is looking to build a $1.2 billion plant to produce granular urea, a solid nitrogen fertilizer product produced from ammonia and carbon dioxide and a necessary component for growing crops.

One of several propositions on the April 9, 2013 ballot for Douglas County voters will be whether to impose a “retailers” occupation tax and a service occupation tax, commonly referred to as a sales tax, in Douglas County at a rate of one percent to be used exclusively for school facility purposes.

Tuscola native Johne Dobbs strolled into work at the Hillard Agency in Tuscola on Wednesday, March 13 sporting a pink cowboy hat, complete with lighted crown. It was a “prize” from a just-for-fun contest held during the recently concluded American Quarter Horse Association in Houston Texas, and Dobbs was– pardon the pun– horsing’ around by wearing it.

Coach Drew Sterkel takes over Tuscola High School’s girls track program this spring after Jess Lehman moved on at the end of the school year. Sterkel has coached football in the district for a few years and knows the lay of the land. The first-year track coach will look to build on the foundation that Lehman laid as he welcomes a solid group of returning runners and a few fresh faces that could donate points at the big meets.

20 years ago

March 18, 2003

The Mainstreet Tuscola organization, with help from paid and unpaid workers, completed a restoration project that transformed a vacant, two-story building into a revenue-producing business space and charming upstairs apartment at 124 West Sale Street.

Tom Hollensbe took home a dinner gun as part of the festivities with the 20th annual Ducks Unlimited banquet held March 13 at Ironhorse Golf Club.

TCHS senior Melinda Kappes, daughter of Gary and Becky Kappes, was named the Rotary Student of the Month for March.

Individual award winners at the TCHS winter sports banquet were the following. For girls basketball: Marissa McCumber, Defense Award; Megan Quick, Sportsmanship Award; Chambry Gilmore, MVP, Rebound Award; Whitney McGillen, Most Improved JV; and Holly Nichols, Free Throw Award. For boys basketball: Nick Kidwell, co-Defense Award; Cole Clapper, Iceberg Award; Justin Long, Most Improved Varsity; Austin Hogue, co-MVP; Ryan Bonner, co-MVP, Rebound Award; Anthony Gunnell, Defense Award, Free Throw Award. For pom pon: Emily Lawrence, co-Most Outstanding, Most Creative; Ashley Ross, Most Improved; Lauren Meyer, Sportsmanship; Brittany MacGibbon, co-Most Outstanding. For cheerleading: Kara Batts, co-Most Improved; Elizabeth Scribner, co-Most Improved; Amber Durbin, Most Spirited; and Blair Wilson, Most Outstanding.

30 years ago

March 16, 1993

Tuscola residents Rudy Bergner and his son Mike started selling Nu-Ag Seed products last October, and were hoping to hit their stride in this, their first full season of sales.

Longtime Tuscola businessman and pillar of the community Frank Michener, owner of F.H. Jones Lumber, died March 2 at the age of 84.

The 16 new members inducted recently into TCHS National Honor Society rolls included Nichole Utterback, Lisa Wright, April Mason, Holly Henderson, Kim Harris, Julie Harris, Toni Best, Holly Sluder, Doug Foltz, Chris Mattix, David Vukelich, Tony Stenger, Caleb Englehardt, Phillip Michener, Brian Mitsdarfer, and Blane Reinhart.

TCHS junior George Barnett walked away with a lot of hardware at the winter sports awards night. He was named MVP, and won the Free Throw and Rebound awards. Toby Russell and Travis Dobbs shared Most Improved Award. In girls basketball, Andrea Wax was voted MVP and earned the Rebound Award. Erin Henderson won the Defense Award, and Heidi Gaddey won the Free Throw Award.

40 years ago

March 22, 1983

Declining enrollment and budget considerations led to the Tuscola School Board cutting back on one full-time and two part-time positions, for an anticipated savings of up to $30,000. The affected positions were a full-time art teacher, part-time commercial teacher, and part-time speech therapist.

Twenty-seven-year-old Alan Brian of Tuscola was killed instantly when the tractor he was driving the morning of March 16 was struck by a westbound Missouri-Pacific freight train at a rural crossing one mile east of Arthur.

Guidelines for selecting the first recipient of the Ray Wulliman Scholarship from the 1983 graduating class were presented to Tuscola High School Principal William Butkovich.

The seventh-grade Lady Hornets basketball team posted a perfect 6-0 in recently concluded regular-season play, and was champion of the JHOC. The eighth-grade team finished with a 4-2 record, outscoring their opponents by an average of 8.7 points.

50 years ago

March 15, 1973

Tuscola National Bank president William McCarty recently announced expansion plans for the facility, with four new teller stations, additional employee parking, and office space in the mix. Construction was to start in 60 days.

William Betzold was elected president of Tuscola Chamber of Commerce during the annual organizational meeting held recently. Earl VanSteenhuyse would serve as vice president, Joe Aschauer as secretary, and Patti Waters as treasurer.

A municipal electoral board ruled recently that charges made by mayoral candidate Jim Hiligoss against another candidate, Garland Strohl, were without validity. The board’s decision was unanimous.

Fouls eliminated the Tuscola Warriors from a shot at a state basketball title, as TCHS lost a 71-67 contest with Cerro Gordo in sectional tourney play.