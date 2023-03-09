Villa Grove sports wrapup

By Tony Hooker

HS Girls Track and Field

Competing against a stellar field of class A and class AA teams, Emma Buesing cruised to a 28th place finish in the 1600m run at the EIU girls invitational track meet on Friday, March 3. Shot putter Carly Eads finished in 26th place in her featured event.

HS Boys Track and Field

Kurt Zimmerman broke his own school record in the 2 mile with a time of 10:47.48 to finish 9th at the prestigious EIU Boy’s Invitational track meet on March 4 Kyler Williams soared to a 10th place finish in the triple jump and Braydon Dowler cruised to a 12th place finish in the 200m and ran 19th in the 60m hurdles. The 4x200m relay ran 20th and the 4x400m relay placed 27th. Other top 30 finishers included Ryan Schlueter (30th in the 400m) Connor Black (28th in the shot put) and Kyler Williams, who finished 25th in the long jump.

JH Volleyball

The 7th grade girls defeated Milford 25-16, 25-8 and Iroquois West 25-21, 25-17 before succumbing to top rated Potomac in the regional title game on March 1 by a score of 11-25, 15-25.

The 8th graders saw their season come to an end with a 15-25, 8-25 loss to Salt Fork.

Blue Devils at the next level

Kylie Block-Illinois Central College Basketball. The Millikin University signee is averaging 7.5 pts, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for the Cougars as they head into post season play.

Vanessa Wright-Monmouth College Softball. Wright kicked off her first weekend of college ball by going 4-8 with a triple and 2 rbi’s for the Fighting Scots.

Reagan Cheely-McKendree University softball. After a stellar career playing for the Parkland Cobras, Cheely has taken her talents to McKendree University, where after 12 games, she’s batting .341 with 11 RBI’s for the Bearcats.