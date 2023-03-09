VG City Council debates community center flooring

The Villa Grove City Council met on Feb. 27 for a regular voting meeting. Brian Kesler, senior architect for Architectural Expressions, was on hand to discuss the proposed changes to the flooring at the new community center. A lengthy, sometimes heated discussion amongst council members ensued. Aldermen Garrett and Hooker provided samples of alternatives to wood floors, while mayor Eversole Gunter insisted that wood floors were necessary for the center to be attractive to sporting competitions. Finally, a vote was called to change the flooring surfaces to wood, and it passed, with Garrett voting no.

After saying the pledge, the mayor called for approval of the consent agenda, which included the minutes of the regular city council meeting, held on Feb. 13, 2023, the financial reports for the month ending November 30, 2022, and a key quote for street sweeper brooms replacement. The motion passed unanimously.

Administrator Jacki Athey reported that there was a glitch in the software which had delayed her budget prep, but it had been corrected and she would have the numbers soon.

Public Works Director Mixell reported that some additional plumbing work was necessary to connect current works to the new separator in the new building and that it would be taking place this week.

Finally, the new Director of Community Center Programs and Services, Bethany Surowka, was introduced on her first day of employment for the City of Villa Grove.

An ordinance regarding the use of alcohol on city-owned property was approved unanimously. Next, the council approved a request from Circle K regarding the issuance of additional liquor pour licenses and was approved unanimously, with alderman Garrett recusing himself from the vote.

A change order regarding insulation issues for new and existing buildings in the amount of $19,290 was requested by Ridgeline construction and was approved unanimously. The Council then unanimously approved the purchase of mosquito abatement chemicals from Mug-a-Bug in the amount of $2,628. Finally, the council approved the consideration of name changes for East Walnut and East Elm streets, due to 911 considerations.

Mayor Eversole Gunter made a short report which included an invitation to all city officials by the United Pentecostal Church for an appreciation dinner, to be held on April 30.