Tuscola Torpedos compete in Illini district championship swim meet

By Margie Carter

The Illini District Championship swim meet was held in Springfield at the Gus and Flora Kerasotes YMCA on March 4-5. 446 of the fastest swimmers from 13 area teams competed for medals in every stroke and distances of 25 to 400 yards. Tuscola’s Torpedoes summer swim team swimmers divide for winter season, working towards making the cuts to qualify for Districts and State championships.

Swimming for the Mattoon YMCA’s Samy Seals team were Kynze Sanders (8), Phoebe Witheft (10), Sami Walker (12), Gracie Walker (12), and Olivia Witheft (12). Swimming for the Champaign YMCA’s The Heat team were Emma Carter (10), Mackenzie Carter (10), Ainsley Rennert (12), and McKenna Lacine (13).

Top accomplishments during the 2-day meet were Ainsley Rennert placing 2nd in 50yrd Freestyle and Butterfly, 4th in 50yrd Back, 8th in 100yrd Fly, and 2nd with both medley and free relays. Mackenzie Carter placed 4th in 200yrd Free, 5th in 50yrd Free, 8th in 100yrd Free, and 7th in both medley and free relays, which also included Emma Carter.

Notable podium finishes also included Sami Walker and Olivia Witheft’s 4th place free relay and Gracie Walker and Olivia Witheft’s 7th place medley relay.

Mackenzie Carter’s 200yrd Freestyle time (2:55.60) qualifies for the YMCA State meet. Also qualifying for State, Ainsley Rennert’s 50 Free (27.53), 50 Back (33.03), 50 Fly (30.07), 100 Free (1:02.00), and 100 Fly (1:11.91).