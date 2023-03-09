Sweet success for boys’ basketball

By Lenny Sementi

For the second straight year, Tuscola’s boy’s basketball lived up to their mantra ‘Build the Brand’ advancing to the Sweet Sixteen of Class 1A in Illinois’ March Madness. Jordan Quinn and the Warriors downed a very good Effingham St. Anthony 48-45 in the semi-finals of the Altamont Sectional.

Jordan Quinn finished off an old-fashioned three early in the contest giving the Warriors a 5-0 advantage but St. Anthony fired back with a 10-2 run helping the end the first on top by three 12-9. Kam Sweetnam, a big-time deep-threat took to the lane on three straight drives as the two area heavyweights traded blows in the second frame. He then drove and dished to Josiah Hortin who hit Tuscola’s first three of the game late in period pulling coach Justin Bozarth’s bunch to within entering the break down 20-18.

Sweetnam then stepped outside the arc in the third and Chris Boyd put one back for a bucket and made the ensuing free throw on a non-traditional three giving the Warriors their first lead 26-24 since the 3-minute mark of the first. Sweetnam drained his second three of the stanza and Parker James punctuated the 5-point swing in the pivotal period taking a steal coast to coast for a big bucket, pushing the Warriors into the final 8 minutes of action on top 33-30.

“What a dog fight,” Bozarth exclaimed. “In the postseason, you’ve got to be able to defend on the nights that you don’t shoot it particularly well. We felt good at the half knowing the amount of shots we had missed but were only down 2 and had given up just 20-points.”

Tuscola’s turned up the defensive to open the second half and just kept increasing the pressure as the game progressed steadily forcing the Bulldogs into tough situations in the waning minutes. Sweetnam drained his third three of the half early in the final frame, Quinn added 5-points to the cause in the stanza and Hortin polished off 5 of 5 from the charity stripe after St. Anthony opted to foul in an attempt to extend the game late sealing the deal on the victory. James and Colton Musgrave came up big on the defensive end late combining to force four Bulldog turnovers.

Sweetnam was tops in the Warriors scoring column delivering 15 points, including 3 threes. Next up was Quinn who ended his night with 14 points and 9 rebounds. Hortin followed with 12 points while James and Boyd combined for 7 points and 12 rebounds. Musgrave showed out by donating 2 assists, 2 steals and 2 rebounds to the cause.

“In the second half we hit a few big shots with Kam, Jordan, Parker, and Chris after the half each and Josiah was so good with the ball in his hands especially as the game wore on and St. Anthony increased their pressure. We also decided to bounce back and forth on our defenses to attempt to keep them uncomfortable. We adjusted from our zone press to man to man on different possessions. Parker did a great job at the top of the press and he and Jordan rebounded really well on the defensive end. It was a great atmosphere and our kids are so fortunate to have the community support that we get.”